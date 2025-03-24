What It Means for the Industry as FMCSA Eliminates MC Numbers in 2025

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has announced some major changes, perhaps none more significant than overhauling its carrier identification system. By Oct. 1, 2025, the agency plans to phase out Motor Carrier (MC) numbers and transition entirely to USDOT numbers. This move is part of an effort to modernize carrier registration, reduce fraud, and streamline compliance processes. While the change may seem like a minor administrative update, it carries significant implications for carriers, brokers, and the trucking industry.

Why Is FMCSA Eliminating MC Numbers?

Retiring MC numbers is rooted in efficiency, security and regulatory consistency. For years, carriers and brokers have operated with both USDOT and MC numbers, leading to confusion, duplicate records and increased opportunities for fraud. By consolidating carrier identification under a single USDOT number, FMCSA aims to:

Streamline the registration process for new carriers.

Reduce identity fraud and carrier manipulation by eliminating the ability to reset compliance records under a new MC number.

Enhance regulatory enforcement by simplifying carrier tracking.

Improve public access to safety and compliance records by making data more transparent and centralized.

Currently, carriers have separate MC and USDOT numbers, sometimes leading to issues with record-keeping, audits and compliance enforcement. FMCSA’s new Unified Registration System (URS) will integrate all carriers into one system using only USDOT numbers.

Who Will Be Affected?

This transition will impact motor carriers, brokers and freight forwarders, who traditionally use MC numbers to conduct business. Here’s how each sector of the industry will be affected:



