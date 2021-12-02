What robotics technology can learn from the USB — Point of Sale

Grace Sharkey starts this episode of Point of Sale with a dive into recent retail headlines before introducing robotics software company, SVT Robotics.

Sharkey explains why and how SVT aims for its software, the SOFTBOT platform, to become the “USB of robotics.” She also talks about the impact of inventing the USB, how it made computing technology more deployable and how that can relate to robotics deployments in today’s world.



