What would happen if we planted a tree for every load?

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about FreightVana’s One Tree Planted program where the company plants one tree per load handled; how usage-based truck insurance works; the missing factor in your factoring; opportunities at J.B. Hunt; a live performance; the new DOT Office of Freight; and the maritime data initiative.

With special guests Shannon Breen, co-CEO and founder at FreightVana; Graham Gonzales, director, strategic accounts at Reliance Partners; Britton Wesson, sales development at J.B. Hunt Transport Services; Lauren Beagen, principal and founder at Squall Strategies; and Tim Valdez, SVP and Factor Leader at TriumphPay

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes J.B. Hunt (No. 4).