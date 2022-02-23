  • ITVI.USA
    14,539.930
    77.570
    0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.834
    0.006
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    18.860
    -0.130
    -0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,551.880
    70.190
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.060
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.100
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.500
    -0.140
    -3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.850
    -0.080
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.030
    1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.790
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    148.000
    4.000
    2.8%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

What would happen if we planted a tree for every load?

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Less than a minute

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about FreightVana’s One Tree Planted program where the company plants one tree per load handled; how usage-based truck insurance works; the missing factor in your factoring; opportunities at J.B. Hunt; a live performance; the new DOT Office of Freight; and the maritime data initiative.

With special guests Shannon Breen, co-CEO and founder at FreightVana; Graham Gonzales, director, strategic accounts at Reliance Partners; Britton Wesson, sales development at J.B. Hunt Transport Services; Lauren Beagen, principal and founder at Squall Strategies; and Tim Valdez, SVP and Factor Leader at TriumphPay

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes J.B. Hunt (No. 4).

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

