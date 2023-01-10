What you’ll learn at FreightWaves’ Sales and Marketing Summit

FreightWaves forecasts that 2023 will be a challenging year for freight sales as freight rates decline under softening demand. It’s time to update the freight recession sales playbook from 2019.

On Thursday, FreightWaves will host its Sales and Marketing Summit, a one-day virtual event covering all of the top strategies and technological innovations to help you survive and thrive in 2023.

Sales and marketing leaders from across the freight world — those who have been on the front lines of cold-calling, customer acquisition, account management and more — will share their success stories and learning opportunities.

This free summit begins at 9 a.m. EST.

Here are some of the things you’ll learn:

Digital supply chain technologies — strategies and solutions

Michael Beelar, vice president of supply chain and logistics at Intellias, will examine the evolution of the TMS and digital supply chain technology, from visibility to real-time supply chain mapping. And we will go over what the future might bring and how you can prepare for it.





10 virtual sales tips guaranteed to add faster revenue

Lauren Bailey, founder and president of Factor8, will give logistics sales representatives advice on how to build a positive customer experience from the very first call. Bailey will also break down sales statistics for managers to better understand the sales cycle and develop strategies for closing business whether the market is hot or not.

Building a marketing program in the mid-market space

A one-person marketing team is a huge job in a growing company. So is building a marketing campaign that lands a 3PL in the top 10. Kacey Schaffer, director of marketing at Sunset Transportation, shares how she grew a one-woman operation into a team that maintains the highest level of quality.

So you want to start a podcast?

FreightWaves’ Kaylee Nix will sit down with Digital Dispatch founder Blythe Brumleve about the ins and outs of starting a podcast, growing an audience and turning words into profits.

Digital marketing in transportation

What lessons were learned in 2022 about sales and marketing and what does 2023 hold? Ed Burns of Burns Logistics will talk about the generational shift in selling and the importance of marketing in the coming year.

Advice on selling into a deflationary market

Nick Dangles, co-founder of Kinetic, will discuss the different aspects of sales in a down cycle. Dangles will also break down what type of structure and strategy is needed in the coming years.

For more information on the speaker lineup and to register, click here.