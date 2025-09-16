When a Driver Wrecks – What Every Small Fleet Owner Must Do Immediately

There’s no gut punch quite like the phone call that starts with: “Hey, I’ve been in an accident.” Whether it’s a minor fender bender or a major wreck, your role as a small fleet owner instantly shifts from dispatcher to damage control.

And the first few hours after that call will determine how expensive, disruptive, and recoverable that accident really is.

This article breaks it all down in plain terms — what you’re required to do, what smart operators do in addition, and how to prepare now so you’re not scrambling when it happens to you.

Step 1: Secure the Scene and Start Documentation Immediately

Your driver’s safety comes first, always. Instruct your driver to: