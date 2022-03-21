  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

When will the spot market slide stop?

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, March 21, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about volumes, rejections, rates and trends in the trucking market. They’ll break down the latest data in SONAR. East Coast ports are getting slammed as shippers shift cargo from the West Coast; what does that mean for you? And Google enters the FreightTech scene. 

Mason George, president at IMC Companies, talks about creative solutions to port congestion such as SmartStacks, dedicated trains and more.

Scott Cornell, national practice lead for transportation and a crime and theft specialist at Travelers, shares the latest on cargo theft trends. 

Angela Mancuso, executive vice president of global human resources at AIT Worldwide Logistics, talks about the latest recruiting trends and tips. 

Brett Suma, chief executive officer at Loadsmith, breaks down brand building and the freight market.

Plus, Trevor Milton’s trial gets a new date; the most magical truck on Earth; a runaway truck narrowly avoids disaster; science discovers the most boring person on Earth; and more. 

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.