White Papers

White Paper: 2021 Q1 Carrier Rate Report

FreightWaves Staff
Monday, March 1, 2021
This Carrier Rate Report – presented in partnership with SkyBitz – is the first installment of a quarterly publication. This report provides a look back at 2020 and a forecast for the first quarter of 2021. Carrier survey results and SONAR data are included.

Featured insights include:

• 2020 Review and First-Quarter 2021 Freight Forecast
• Consumer Outlook and Implications for Truckload
• Review of Truck Capacity (Supply)
• Review of Load Volumes (Demand)
• Review of Trucking Rates
• Trucking Forecast for the First Quarter of 2021
• FreightWaves’ Carrier Survey Takeaways

FreightWaves Staff
Monday, March 1, 2021
