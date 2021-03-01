White Paper: 2021 Q1 Carrier Rate Report
This Carrier Rate Report – presented in partnership with SkyBitz – is the first installment of a quarterly publication. This report provides a look back at 2020 and a forecast for the first quarter of 2021. Carrier survey results and SONAR data are included.
Featured insights include:
• 2020 Review and First-Quarter 2021 Freight Forecast
• Consumer Outlook and Implications for Truckload
• Review of Truck Capacity (Supply)
• Review of Load Volumes (Demand)
• Review of Trucking Rates
• Trucking Forecast for the First Quarter of 2021
• FreightWaves’ Carrier Survey Takeaways
