White Papers

White Paper: 2021 Q1 Shipper Rate Report

FreightWaves Staff
Monday, February 22, 2021
The Shipper Rate Report—presented in partnership with U.S. Bank and Loadsmith—is a quarterly publication using freight payment data from U.S. Bank in conjunction with FreightWaves SONAR data sets to create the most in-depth rate and demand outlook for shippers. The insights within this paper are curated by the market experts at FreightWaves and backed by the proprietary data and analytics housed in FreightWaves’ SONAR platform.

Featured insights for Q1 2021 include:

  • 2021 outlook and implications for truckload
  • Load volume, capacity and rate review
  • Trucking forecast for Q1 2021

