  • ITVI.USA
    15,848.210
    -43.430
    -0.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.864
    0.019
    0.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.830
    -0.040
    -0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,852.320
    -40.100
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.030
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    0.020
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.640
    0.070
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.070
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.040
    1%
  • WAIT.USA
    135.000
    8.000
    6.3%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,848.210
    -43.430
    -0.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.864
    0.019
    0.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.830
    -0.040
    -0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,852.320
    -40.100
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.030
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    0.020
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.640
    0.070
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.070
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.040
    1%
  • WAIT.USA
    135.000
    8.000
    6.3%
White Papers

White Paper: Consumers Demand a More Sustainable Supply Chain

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffTuesday, October 5, 2021
1 minute read

Over the last decade, the global supply chain has expanded, innovated and transformed into an efficient ecosystem that businesses and consumers rely on every day. Projections predict that by 2025, shipments of U.S. goods will grow another 23.5% and show no signs of stopping. Yesterday’s and tomorrow’s projections continue to shine a spotlight on a major issue that continues to grow within the industry and among the general public: Sustainability.

Redwood Logistics, one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, teamed up with FreightWaves to discover what steps shippers are already taking to clean up their supply chains and what their plans are for the future. FreightWaves surveyed shippers across a wide array of sectors—from consumer packaged goods and retail to chemicals and automotive—to provide a comprehensive look at the state of the industry.

Although challenges continue to rise, the industry is prepared to tackle this monumental task. In this white paper, we reveal the latest data among shippers regarding their sustainability goals, management, strategies and more.

Complete the form below to access your complimentary copy.

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffTuesday, October 5, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of FreightWaves Staff

FreightWaves Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.