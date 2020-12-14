White Paper: Facing the Pandemic’s Pain Points

Shippers have weathered an unrelenting year of COVID-19-related challenges: tight truckload capacity, stricter retail compliance, skyrocketing e-commerce and volume caps implemented by parcel carriers have all complicated operations in 2020.

FreightWaves teamed with France-based third-party logistics (3PL) provider GEODIS to address the current pain points that small to midsize shippers in the retail and fast-moving consumer goods space face as they approach transportation management in the COVID-19 era. This white paper discusses these pain points and provides a tested logistics solution for each.