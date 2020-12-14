Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    15,037.750
    -1.550
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.820
    0.030
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,981.310
    -2.670
    0%
  • TLT.USA
    2.760
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.740
    -0.150
    -5.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.150
    0.220
    7.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.300
    0.020
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.860
    -0.140
    -4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.800
    0.050
    2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.320
    0.040
    1.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
White Paper: Facing the Pandemic’s Pain Points

Flexible Solutions for Shipping Optimization

Monday, December 14, 2020
Shippers have weathered an unrelenting year of COVID-19-related challenges: tight truckload capacity, stricter retail compliance, skyrocketing e-commerce and volume caps implemented by parcel carriers have all complicated operations in 2020.

FreightWaves teamed with France-based third-party logistics (3PL) provider GEODIS to address the current pain points that small to midsize shippers in the retail and fast-moving consumer goods space face as they approach transportation management in the COVID-19 era. This white paper discusses these pain points and provides a tested logistics solution for each.

