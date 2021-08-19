  • ITVI.USA
    15,706.590
    -129.650
    -0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.806
    -0.014
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.430
    0.400
    1.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,699.790
    -124.480
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.170
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.380
    0.190
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.230
    -0.150
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.210
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.960
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,706.590
    -129.650
    -0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.806
    -0.014
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.430
    0.400
    1.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,699.790
    -124.480
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.170
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.380
    0.190
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.230
    -0.150
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.210
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.960
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
White Papers

White Paper: How to Navigate Carrier Capacity Limitations

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffThursday, August 19, 2021
Less than a minute

A resurgent economy – paired with the uncertainty of a yo-yoing pandemic – has taken its toll on companies across the logistics industry.

Shifting consumer behavior over the past 18 months has caused historically high demand in some sectors and unprecedented dips in others, leading to roller-coaster rates and widespread capacity disruptions.

Learn how to successfully navigate this difficult position by downloading this white paper.

Topics Include:

  • Capacity Limitations Threaten Performance
  • Continued E-commerce Growth Fuels Restrictions
  • Strong Partnerships Help Navigate Volatility
  • And more!
Tags
Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffThursday, August 19, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of FreightWaves Staff

FreightWaves Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.