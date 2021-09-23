White Paper: Is Visibility Really That Important?
Visibility is one of the transportation industry’s hottest topics, but there are still plenty of companies that have chosen not to implement visibility solutions. The reasons for this are manifold: financial strain, skepticism and difficulty deciding which tech offerings are worth it and which are not.
More and more brokers and shippers are making visibility a non-negotiable, ensuring every load they ship can be traced in real time. Still, with so many holdouts, could visibility possibly be that important? In a word, yes.
FreightWaves teamed up with FreightPOP for this white paper to discuss the benefits of visibility, how companies can use technology to secure a competitive advantage and how today’s technology is paving the way for an even higher-tech future.
