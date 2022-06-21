White Paper: Managing Inventory With Visibility Solutions
With inventories surging, it is more important than ever for companies to hone in on their inventory management strategies. While visibility is often seen simply as a transportation planning and accountability tool, it is also a necessary part of a solid inventory management plan. In order to keep levels stable, companies need to know when shipments will be arriving at their warehouses. Additionally, next-gen visibility offerings like temperature tracking allow companies to pick up on potential damage while a shipment
FreightWaves partnered with Tive to better understand how companies are using visibility solutions to help manage their inventory levels during this post-pandemic surge. Complete the form below to download your complimentary copy of the complete white paper.