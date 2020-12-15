Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
White Paper: Manufacturing Outlook Proves Resilient Despite Uncertainty

FreightWaves Staff Tuesday, December 15, 2020
0 16 Less than a minute

The manufacturing sector struggled through the first half of 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic sending supply and demand on a seemingly nonstop roller-coaster ride and states issuing lockdowns that all but halted production in the spring. Lockdowns have now eased up, and many people have stopped hoarding toilet paper in favor of somewhat more typical buying habits. As a result, there is a nascent industrial recovery happening in the U.S.

FreightWaves partnered with Redwood Logistics to assess the current state of the manufacturing industry. The FreightWaves team surveyed manufacturers representing a large swatch of the sector about their outlook for the coming year. Complete the form below to access your complimentary copy of the complete findings.

