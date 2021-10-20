  • ITVI.USA
    15,427.340
    -96.020
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.866
    -0.013
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.920
    0.030
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,398.650
    -86.650
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.820
    -0.100
    -3.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.580
    -0.100
    -2.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.260
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    0.030
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.330
    -0.090
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.020
    -0.150
    -3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
White Papers

White Paper: Powerful New Ideas in Risk Management

Managing Supply Chain Risk Across Modes

Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Less than a minute

Risk management is an essential element of high-performing supply chains. An intentional and deliberate approach to minimizing supply chain risk will lead to lower total costs, improved customer satisfaction and an overall competitive advantage. Shippers are counting on emerging technologies, improved data and advanced analytics to help them mitigate risks and improve customer experience while growing their business.

FreightWaves partnered with BlueGrace Logistics to survey shippers about types of risks, volatility and disruption that could impact the performance of their supply chain. To access your complimentary copy of the white paper that details the full results, complete the form below.

