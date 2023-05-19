Watch Now


White Paper: Q2 2023 Shipper Rate Report

FreightWaves Staff
The Shipper Rate Report—presented in partnership with U.S. Bank and BlueGrace Logistics—is a quarterly publication using freight payment data from U.S. Bank in conjunction with FreightWaves SONAR data sets to create the most in-depth rate and demand outlook for shippers. The insights within this paper are curated by the market experts at FreightWaves and backed by the proprietary data and analytics housed in FreightWaves’ SONAR platform.

Featured insights for Q2 2023 include:

  • Insights from the latest U.S. Bank Freight Payment Index
  • Review of trends from the previous quarter
  • Update on rates, volumes and capacity for Q2
  • Shipper insights and forecast for the coming month

