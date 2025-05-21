Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
White Paper: Q2 2025 Carrier Rate Report

FreightWaves Staff
FreightWaves’ Carrier Rate Report — Sponsored by Trimble and Deloitte — provides a review of the previous quarter and a forecast for the coming months. Featuring responses from a carrier survey alongside SONAR data, the report is designed to provide intelligence that carriers can use to inform their strategies in the months ahead.

Key areas of exploration include:

  • Supply: Refilling the bloodbath?
  • Q1 2025 Earnings Roundup
  • Demand: Death by a thousand cuts
  • FreightWaves Carrier Survey Takeaways

