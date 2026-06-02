White Paper: Q2 2026 Carrier Rate Report

FreightWaves’ Carrier Rate Report — sponsored by Trimble and Cargowise Landside — provides a review of the previous quarter and a forecast for the coming months.
Featuring responses from a carrier survey alongside SONAR data, the report is designed to provide intelligence that carriers can use to inform their strategies in the months ahead.
Key areas of exploration include:
- Key Themes to Watch in Q2 2026
- FreightWaves Carrier Survey Insights
- Key Takeaways for carriers in 2026
Complete the form below to download your complimentary copy.
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now