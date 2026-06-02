White Paper: Q2 2026 Freight Brokerage Rate Report

FreightWaves’ Freight Brokerage Rate Report — sponsored by Truckstop.com — provides a review of the previous quarter and a forecast for the coming months.
Featuring responses from a freight brokerage survey alongside SONAR data, the report is designed to provide intelligence that brokers can use to inform their strategies in the months ahead.
Key areas of exploration include:
- Key themes to watch in Q2 2026
- FreightWaves broker survey insights
- Key takeaways for brokers in 2026
Complete the form below to download your complimentary copy.
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now