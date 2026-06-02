White Paper: Q2 2026 Freight Brokerage Rate Report

FreightWaves’ Freight Brokerage Rate Report — sponsored by Truckstop.com — provides a review of the previous quarter and a forecast for the coming months.

Featuring responses from a freight brokerage survey alongside SONAR data, the report is designed to provide intelligence that brokers can use to inform their strategies in the months ahead.

Key areas of exploration include:

Key themes to watch in Q2 2026

FreightWaves broker survey insights

Key takeaways for brokers in 2026

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