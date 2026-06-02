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White Paper: Q2 2026 Shipper Rate Report

FreightWaves Staff
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The Shipper Rate Report — presented in partnership with Trimble — is a quarterly publication using SONAR datasets to create the most in-depth rate and demand outlook for shippers.

The insights within this paper are curated by the market experts at FreightWaves and backed by the proprietary data and analytics housed in SONAR’s platform.

Key areas of exploration include:

  • Key themes to watch in Q2 2026
  • FreightWaves shipper survey insights
  • Key takeaways for shippers in 2026

Complete the form below to download your complimentary copy.

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Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

FreightWaves Staff