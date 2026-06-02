White Paper: Q2 2026 Shipper Rate Report

The Shipper Rate Report — presented in partnership with Trimble — is a quarterly publication using SONAR datasets to create the most in-depth rate and demand outlook for shippers.
The insights within this paper are curated by the market experts at FreightWaves and backed by the proprietary data and analytics housed in SONAR’s platform.
Key areas of exploration include:
- Key themes to watch in Q2 2026
- FreightWaves shipper survey insights
- Key takeaways for shippers in 2026
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