White Paper: Q3 2023 Carrier Rate Report

FreightWaves’ Carrier Rate Report — presented in partnership with DDC FPO and Trimble — provides a review of the previous quarter and a forecast for the coming months. Featuring insights from a survey of carriers alongside data from SONAR, the report is designed to provide intelligence that carriers can use to inform their strategies in the months ahead.
Key areas of exploration include:
- Review of contract vs. spot rates
- Used truck prices
- Volume, rate and fuel expectations
- Overview of capacity trends
- Unseasonable increase in demand
- Key survey findings
