NEW White Paper – Reduction of lifecycle carbon emissions in fleets: why now?

Reducing carbon intensity of fuels used in the transportation industry has gained a lot of attention in recent years due to changing environmental regulations and pressure from supply chain partners. As the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the United States¹, the commercial transportation industry is a major player in creating a lower carbon future.

These circumstances are driving urgency for freight carriers to implement lower lifecycle carbon emission solutions within their fleets.



Lower carbon fuel producers are responding to this urgency by actively providing solutions that align with environmental regulations while also helping carriers to support their targets and operations.



To better understand the lower carbon conversation within the freight and shipping industry, FreightWaves teamed up with Chevron Renewable Energy Group to survey a variety of carriers about their perceptions and use of lower carbon fuels.

