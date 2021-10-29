  • ITVI.USA
  • ITVI.USA
    15,625.520
    10.260
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.860
    0.008
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.800
    -0.040
    -0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,597.460
    -10.900
    -0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.890
    0.070
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.540
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    0.030
    2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.660
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    0.080
    2%
  • WAIT.USA
    129.000
    2.000
    1.6%
White Paper: Shipper Rate Report – Q4 2021

The Shipper Rate Report—presented in partnership with U.S. Bank and ArcBest—is a quarterly publication using freight payment data from U.S. Bank in conjunction with FreightWaves SONAR data sets to create the most in-depth rate and demand outlook for shippers. The insights within this paper are curated by the market experts at FreightWaves and backed by the proprietary data and analytics housed in FreightWaves’ SONAR platform.

Featured insights for Q4 2021 include:

  • Review of supply, demand and rates for Q3
  • Shippers’ biggest challenges in Q3
  • Forecast for the Q4

