White Paper: State of the Industry

This “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — provides a review of the 2021 peak season for the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets in comparison to previous years. The data contained within the report shares breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates, along with the broader economic conditions that are influencing them.

In this report, you can expect to learn:

• Seasonal trends in the truckload market and its effects on freight rates

• Import shipments aren’t wavering despite congestion still at the ports

• Intermodal contract rates and expectations for Q1 2022

• Business activity outlook and index results across the country

You will also gain access to the latest data around consumer trends and a forecast for how long it may take to work through the current backlog of ocean freight, now that capacity is beginning to return to the market.

Complete the form below to download the complimentary report today and access the full insights.