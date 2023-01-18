White Paper: State of the Industry – January 2023

The January 2023 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates as we enter into the first quarter.

In this report, you will find:

• The freight market shows further signals that peak season was largely non-existent this year.

• Consumer behavior is rotating back to services from goods as retail sales fell in November.

• Intermodal volumes recovered from the potential strike, but are soft compared to the previous two years.

• The ocean market shows further deterioration as spot rates to the West Coast have fallen below pre-pandemic levels

• The Fed continues its hawkish approach to combat inflation, setting early 2023 up for a challenging macroeconomic environment.

