White Paper – Strategic Health Insights for Supply Chain in a Post-COVID-19 World

Virtual healthcare has become an essential tool in the trucking industry.

On average, six out of 10 Americans suffer from at least one chronic illness. This number is even higher among truck drivers. According to the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, drivers experience higher-than-average rates of heart disease, diabetes and hypertension. Left unchecked, these conditions have long-term negative effects on drivers’ health and make renewing their necessary medical certifications difficult.

The COVID-19 pandemic put pressure on U.S. medical institutions to provide virtual healthcare options. Beyond simply lowering the chance of virus transmission, virtual healthcare options help solve a number of persistent inefficiencies in our healthcare system, including:

Skyrocketing costs

Primary care provider shortages

Health outcomes’ impact on workplace

