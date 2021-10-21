  • ITVI.USA
White Papers

White Paper: Takeaways Shaping Supply Chains Moving Forward

Thursday, October 21, 2021
1 minute read

Supply chains have undergone tremendous restructuring this year following the unprecedented events of 2020. Shifts in consumer spending, along with warehouse challenges, capacity constraints, supply shortages such as lumber and microchips, and the ongoing coronavirus threat have put a damper on hopes of a smooth rebound. However, the transportation and logistics industry has managed to pivot amid a year of great uncertainty.

FreightWaves partnered with Ryder System, Inc. to reflect on this year’s obstacles and detail the key elements shaping supply chains for 2022 and beyond. This white paper predominantly features the insights of Steve Sensing, Ryder president of Global Supply Chain Solutions, who shared his thoughts on the peak shipping season, in addition to the importance of supply chain visibility and implementing new strategies.

Complete the form below to download your complimentary copy.

Thursday, October 21, 2021
1 minute read
