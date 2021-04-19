White Paper – The Future of RFPs: The Key to Unlocking Greater Efficiency and Profitability

For decades, request for proposal (RFP) processes have served as the cornerstone for freight procurement. Shippers have historically gravitated toward contract freight for its reliability and pricing consistency, but due to the recent onslaught of digital freight partners that promise shorter-term contracts and real-time pricing, many industry constituents wonder whether or when RFPs will evolve.

In an effort to dig beneath the surface of RFPs’ stronghold on the industry, Trimble and FreightWaves partnered to survey shippers, carriers and brokerages and identify the relational friction points that often hinge around the challenges presented by the RFP process.

