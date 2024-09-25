Watch Now
White Paper – The Road Ahead: Fleet Management, Tech Trends in Logistics

FreightWaves Staff
In recent years, fleet managers and decision-makers have witnessed a significant technological transformation in the transportation industry. Today, regardless of the challenges a company encounters, there’s likely an advanced tech solution available to meet those needs.

T-Mobile for Business partnered with FreightWaves to gain a better understanding of how today’s fleet managers think about technology and connectivity.

Insights include:

  • Grappling with labor challenges 
  • Operational efficiency is top of mind 
  • How budget constraints affect advancement
  • Companies have connectivity options

