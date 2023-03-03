White Paper: The State of Freight – February 2023

FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller and Head of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland discussed global supply chain conditions in the latest “State of Freight” webinar.

The conversation came at a moment when supply chain participants are waiting to see whether the spring shipping season — which includes Florida and California produce — will be enough to heat up freight markets. In February, trucking spot rates were near the break-even point for many carriers, depending on their costs of equipment and capital, while capacity remained very loose and volumes were relatively flat.

