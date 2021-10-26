  • ITVI.USA
Who is throwing away inventory? — Great Quarter, Guys

And why can’t they sell through it?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, October 26, 2021
This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO, DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Discover why today’s top-rated LTL carriers rely on DDC FPO. Learn more at ddcfpo.com

For months headlines have focused on potential stockouts and inventory shortages, but some companies are finding they have too much stuff on their hands. 

On this episode of Great Quarter, Guys, Andrew Cox is joined by Anthony Smith to discuss what companies are having to toss some inventory straight into the trash instead of getting it sold. They also talk about  Amazon’s new omnichannel service offerings and a lawsuit against Kanye West’s brand Yeezy.

The two also welcome Adam Kahn, president of the commercial fleet team at Netradyne, to weigh the benefits of driver coaching and the long-standing industry problem with turnover.

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

