NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Who’s responsible for fixing supply chains?

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, January 21, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Port X Logistics founder Brian Kempisty about the state of the supply chain in the U.S. and who is responsible for fixing it. We’ll learn about the issues that are still making for a contentious relationship between the ports and the dray community. 

Toot toot, watch for trains. Rachel Maleh, executive director at Operation Lifesaver Inc., is here with the latest on railroad safety as they celebrate 50 years of spreading awareness.  

Matt Leuck, technical manager at Neste Renewable Road Transportation, Americas, discusses the advantages of renewable diesel over hydrogen, electric and traditional fossil fuels. 

The Dude and John Brewer team up for the perfect supply chain song.

Plus, the U.S. will close borders to unvaccinated Canadian and Mexican truckers on Saturday; big-box warehouse lease activity set a record in 2021; a look at whether the Postal Service can deliver on at-home COVID tests; shipping container home costs skyrocket; sausage attached to a drone saves a dog; and more.

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.
