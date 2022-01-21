Who’s responsible for fixing supply chains?

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Port X Logistics founder Brian Kempisty about the state of the supply chain in the U.S. and who is responsible for fixing it. We’ll learn about the issues that are still making for a contentious relationship between the ports and the dray community.

Toot toot, watch for trains. Rachel Maleh, executive director at Operation Lifesaver Inc., is here with the latest on railroad safety as they celebrate 50 years of spreading awareness.

Matt Leuck, technical manager at Neste Renewable Road Transportation, Americas, discusses the advantages of renewable diesel over hydrogen, electric and traditional fossil fuels.

The Dude and John Brewer team up for the perfect supply chain song.

Plus, the U.S. will close borders to unvaccinated Canadian and Mexican truckers on Saturday; big-box warehouse lease activity set a record in 2021; a look at whether the Postal Service can deliver on at-home COVID tests; shipping container home costs skyrocket; sausage attached to a drone saves a dog; and more.

