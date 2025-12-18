Why Cost Per Hour and Cost Per Day Matter Just as Much as Cost Per Mile

Some carriers are taught to think in cost per mile. It’s familiar. It’s easy to explain. And it’s only part of the picture. Cost per mile tells you how expensive it is to move the truck down the road. It does not tell you how expensive it is to run a business. That’s where cost per hour and cost per day come in.

If you operate in the spot market, especially off load boards, these two numbers often matter more sometimes than cost per mile. They explain why some “good-paying” loads still leave you confused at the end of the week, and why certain cheap-looking loads quietly keep you profitable.

This article will walk through:

How to calculate cost per hour



How to calculate cost per day



How these tie back to breakeven and operating ratio



Why these numbers change how you look at load boards



Practical spot-market examples you can use immediately

Two things I’m huge on teaching when it comes to the business side of trucking:



1.) Understanding how to calculate the breakeven point (fluid)



2.) Operational Run Rate



Once you become a student of your own independent trucking operation, you make better decisions overall. — Adam L. Wingfield 🚛👨🏾‍💻 (@adamlwingfield) August 9, 2023

Breakeven Still Comes First

Before we talk hourly or daily costs, we have to anchor this to something solid. Every carrier has two buckets of expenses: