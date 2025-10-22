Why Just Staying in the Game Is a Win Right Now for Small Carriers

You ever scroll through social media and sometimes feel like you’re the only one not breaking revenue records or adding trucks every month? It’s tough out here. But here’s the truth nobody wants to say out loud: If you’re still in the game, you’re winning. There are many that are in the same boat, and are vocal about it, but there is also some that have a different reality.

That’s not sugarcoating anything. It’s reality—and it’s a message more small carriers need to hear right now.

A recent post by Brandon Smith, a respected leader in the space, nailed it perfectly:

“I see a lot of posts about record quarters. Awesome! But some folks are just trying to make it to the next one. This market is a hard one. If you’re still in the fight — you’re a winner too.”

That right there? That’s the whole article. But let’s dig in.

Survival Is Success Right Now

Let’s not kid ourselves. This market isn’t just tight—it’s brutal. Diesel prices are up and down like a rollercoaster (currently hovering at $3.63 per gallon per DOE), rates haven’t kept pace with operating costs, insurance is still climbing, and every unexpected repair feels like a punch in the gut.

Some months, breaking even feels like a victory. And you know what? It is.

This isn’t 2021 anymore, where every load felt like a lottery ticket. We’re in a season of discipline. The ones who will make it to the other side aren’t the ones boasting 30% margins—they’re the ones watching every penny, saying no to bad freight, and protecting their trucks like their lives depend on it. Because for many, it does.

The Myth of Constant Growth

Too many people equate success with nonstop growth—more trucks, more lanes, more contracts. But growth in the wrong season will bankrupt you.

Here’s the reality: we have been in the season to shrink smart, pause, or even run lean on purpose. Keeping your “doors open” is more strategic than grabbing every load and burning out. And the smart carriers know this.

We’ve seen it before—overleveraged fleet owners doubling down on debt in the name of scaling up. Then one slow quarter hits, and it’s repo season. Don’t be that story.

Protect Your Capacity — and Your Mindset

Capacity is king—but only if it’s operational and making money. In this market, capacity should be protected, not just expanded. Every functioning truck in your fleet is a revenue-producing asset. But only if it’s dispatched with discipline.

And mentally? You’ve got to shut out the noise. There will always be someone louder, flashing success like it’s effortless. But they’re not showing you the bills, the bounced settlements, or the silent stress. Run your race. Stay locked into your own lane.

What the Industry Data Says

According to SONAR, spot market volumes are still down. OTVI and OTRI numbers reflect soft demand and abundant capacity. The result? Rates have stalled out. Combine that with diesel volatility and higher insurance premiums, and you’ve got a cocktail that punishes undisciplined operators.

FMCSA data also shows that new entrant registrations are slowing—meaning the wave of 2020–2021 new authorities is thinning out. Carriers that stick are the ones with process, not just hustle.

Q&A – Straight Talk for Small Carriers

Q: Should I be adding trucks in this market?

A: Not unless you have have favorable profit margins on what you are currently running, and you have the freight to back it. Now is the time to sharpen what you have, not stretch too thin.

Q: I’m not making profit every week. Am I failing?

A: No. Freight markets are cyclical. This is the season to protect assets, reduce exposure, and stay disciplined. But you need to dig into why you see a net negative on those weeks you are struggling.

Q: What’s the best thing I can do right now?

A: Know your cost per mile down to the decimal. That’s your compass. Don’t run loads that lose money, no matter how tempting.

Q: Everyone’s saying they’re doing great. Why am I struggling?

A: Social media is a highlight reel. You’re not alone. Many are surviving, not thriving—but few are honest enough to say it.

Q: Should I shut down my authority and lease on?

A: That depends on your overhead, dispatch capacity, and what kind of freight access you have. Leasing on can reduce pressure—but only if you vet the right partner.

Final Thought: Survival Now = Strength Later

Don’t let the fake flex culture fool you. Surviving this season is the biggest flex of all. Because the truth is, this market is pruning the unprepared. It’s cutting out the noise. And the ones who stay standing after it’s over? They’ll be the ones who built habits in the hard times.

So if you’re still here—still grinding, still dispatching, still checking that bank balance twice a day—you’re not failing. You’re forging.

This ain’t the time to chase flash. It’s the time to dig in, protect your capacity, manage your costs, and prepare for the shift. Because it’s coming. And when it does, the ones who made it through this part? They’ll be the ones holding all the cards.