Wildfire forces shutdown of Pacific Coast Highway

Crews fighting a wildfire along the central coast of California near the iconic Pacific Coast Highway (State Route 1) made progress Sunday in containing the blaze. However, people in dozens of homes remained under evacuation orders.

Related: How costly were 2021 US weather disasters?

Named the Colorado fire, the blaze started Friday evening in Palo Colorado Canyon in the Big Sur region of Monterey County, California. It swelled to 1,050 acres Saturday, up from 100 acres a day prior, fire officials said.

Firefighters had contained 35% of the blaze as of Sunday evening, according to a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) update.

“The fire behavior was moderate and made wind-driven runs late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with some isolated tree torching,” the update said. “Crews will continue building and improving containment lines and mopping up hot spots Sunday.”

Evacuees shot this video as they were leaving the Palo Colorado canyon area in Big Sur. #ColoradoFirehttps://t.co/8o7t7TUx7I pic.twitter.com/GeDV5TNHBC January 22, 2022

As of Monday morning, about a 10-mile stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway, known as the PCH, was still shut down in both directions, beginning just north of Big Sur. This was based on reports from the California Department of Transportation as well as various other officials. The road, which provides stunning views for those traveling along California’s coastline, remains closed between Andrew Molera State Park and the Granite Canyon Bridge.

Evacuation orders were issued Friday for all areas west of 3800 Palo Colorado Road to the PCH and south to Bixby Creek. About 75 homes were affected, but many residents chose not to heed the order, Monterey County officials said. Cal Fire reported the fire had damaged one structure.

(Map: FreightWaves SONAR Critical Events and radar, 8 a.m. ET, Jan. 24, 2022. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.)

Investigators don’t know yet how the fire started, but strong, dry Santa Ana winds likely spread the flames. Flames were visible Friday about 70 miles away in Santa Cruz County, Cal Fire said.

Related: What does ‘containing a wildfire’ actually mean?

The Colorado fire comes as drought conditions have been improving in California, thanks to recent heavy rains across the state. The rainfall has helped eliminate the highest levels of drought since mid-December. But drought may still have been a factor in the fire.

“Anecdotally it seems as though the long-term drought is acting like a chronic illness where even recent rains and cold winter wx [weather] isn’t helping to keep fires from developing,” the National Weather Service said.

Major lane of concern

• California Route 1 from Garrapata Creek to Point Sur.

Other notable weather this week

Look for areas of heavy lake-effect snow Monday and Monday night in the Chicagoland area, as well as western lower Michigan. These areas could see totals of 4 to 8 inches with a few spots of blowing/drifting snow.

Showers and thunderstorms will drench the Gulf Coast this week from Texas to Florida. A system will travel across the region Monday and Tuesday, possibly lingering in southern Florida midweek. Widespread flash flooding is unlikely, but it may happen in a few localized areas.

Major lane of concern

• Interstate 10 from Houston to Jacksonville, Florida.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Historic floods ‘hammered’ British Columbia’s trucking industry

Small carriers taking big hits from I-95 shutdown

A look back: 6 impactful weather events in 2021 transportation