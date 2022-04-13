Will a stalling spot market hit Enterprise Fleets?

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from FreightWaves Enterprise Fleet Summit. They’re covering the collapsing spot market; geometry of geo fences; how tech is enabling large fleets; the power of location analytics; and becoming a broker of choice.

Plus, a rest stop review of Beyond Meat jerky.

With special guests Dennis Cooke, President and CEO at Transforce; Jay Gustafson, EVP of Brokerage Operations at Echo; Bob Chappuis, GM of Carrier Operations at Uber Freight; Rishi Mehra, Director of Operations & Strategy at Trimble MAPS

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts