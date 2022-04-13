  • ITVI.USA
  • ITVI.USA
    12,570.150
    -66.860
    -0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.917
    -0.002
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    11.270
    -0.190
    -1.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,607.180
    -67.640
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.720
    -0.070
    -2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.020
    -0.240
    -7.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.880
    0.100
    5.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.290
    -0.090
    -3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.210
    -0.150
    -6.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.090
    0.000
    0%
  • WAIT.USA
    122.000
    -5.000
    -3.9%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Will a stalling spot market hit Enterprise Fleets?

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Less than a minute

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from FreightWaves Enterprise Fleet Summit. They’re covering the collapsing spot market; geometry of geo fences; how tech is enabling large fleets; the power of location analytics; and becoming a broker of choice.

Plus, a rest stop review of Beyond Meat jerky. 

With special guests Dennis Cooke, President and CEO at Transforce; Jay Gustafson, EVP of Brokerage Operations at Echo; Bob Chappuis, GM of Carrier Operations at Uber Freight; Rishi Mehra, Director of Operations & Strategy at Trimble MAPS

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Less than a minute
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.