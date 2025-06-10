Will Texas Enforce FMCSA English Proficiency Rules for Intrastate CDL Drivers?

In Texas, drivers who cannot read or speak English may still be issued commercial driver’s licenses if they operate solely within the state’s borders. This policy is not new. Per Texas Transportation Code § 522.043(b), the state prohibits requiring English language proficiency for intrastate-only CDL holders. The Texas Administrative Code and the official Texas Commercial Motor Vehicle Driver Handbook support this stance, noting that ELP only applies to interstate drivers.

But a new enforcement directive from FMCSA, effective June 25, states that any commercial motor vehicle (CMV) driver failing to meet the English proficiency standard under 49 CFR 391.11(b)(2) will be placed out of service if operating in interstate commerce. The issue? Texas isn’t enforcing this for intrastate fleets and never really has.

Federal Funds at Risk? MCSAP Says Maybe

This enforcement discretion may violate the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP), a federal grant program that gives states funding for enforcement in exchange for aligning with FMCSA safety regulations.



