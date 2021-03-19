Winning the freight market — Midday Market Update

Data is key to understanding market conditions, and on this episode of Midday Market Update, Kaylee Nix and Michael Vincent talked to a partnership mining data with artificial intelligence and a company that brings data into a usable platform.

First in headlines, Andrew Cox talked about XPO’s new logistics company announcement, the success of one maritime shipping company and what lingering port congestion could mean for the market going forward. Cox also has more about shipping delays and the impacts to home improvements and holidays in his newsletter, Point of Sale.

Nix and Vincent welcomed Cargo Chief CEO and co-founder Russ Jones to talk about the interface he has developed to provide both real-time and historical pricing data aimed at brokers, teaching them how to “win the market.” He said the goal is to provide as much visibility as possible to the small and medium companies that may not have millions to invest in FreightTech.

One small company that is developing more FreightTech also joined the show. Mike Anthony and Neil Fernandez are the co-founders of Enroute.AI and aim to improve directional capabilities using artificial intelligence.

With their product currently in beta testing, Anthony and Fernandez said they are searching for a few more testers before taking it to the broad market. You can sign up to beta test at enroute.ai.

You can find more Midday Market Update episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

