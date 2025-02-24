WiseTech board members resign over governance dispute

WiseTech Global, one of the largest providers of cloud-based logistics execution software, is in turmoil after four independent members of the board resigned Monday in a power dispute involving founder and former CEO Richard White.

The Sydney-based developer of CargoWise software, which is used by many freight forwarders, cargo airlines and other freight companies, said non-executive board members will resign after the company’s half-year results are released on Wednesday.

WiseTech shares plunged on Monday’s news, wiping out as much as AU$10 billion ($6.4 billion) in value, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. But investors appear relieved that White will still be in charge of the highly profitable company, the newspaper said.

The company halted trading of shares on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: WTC) on Thursday and Friday in anticipation of the announcement.



