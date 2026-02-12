Yard management technology moves out of the shadows as supply chains push for end-to-end visibility

While supply chains have poured investment into transportation and warehouse technology, yard and dock operations remain one of the most manual and least visible parts of the network, a gap that is increasingly difficult to manage as volumes fluctuate and labor tightens.

While the C3 State of Yard and Dock Management 2026 survey is underway, the findings from the 2025 report are likely to be echoed. Heavy reliance on manual processes, limited real-time visibility and congestion that ripples into warehouse and transportation performance. Respondents consistently cited outdated workflows and a lack of system integration as core obstacles to improving throughput and service levels.

Those findings reflect what operators encounter daily in the field, according to Greg Braun, co-founder of dock scheduling and yard management technology provider C3 Solutions. “The yard is where everything meets, but it’s also where visibility often stops,” Braun said. “Companies can have advanced systems across transportation and warehousing, but once freight hits the gate, it frequently goes into a black hole.”

Many organizations still rely on paper logs, phone calls and radio communication to manage yard activity. That approach becomes fragile as networks grow more complex. When inbound schedules shift or outbound priorities change, manual coordination struggles to keep up, leading to congestion even when physical capacity exists.