$1.5M theft ring exploited shipment tracking, insider access

A New York man pleaded guilty to participating in an international cargo theft conspiracy that federal prosecutors say targeted valuable electronic shipments before delivery. Raimond Cabrera De Leon entered the plea July 16 in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. He admitted conspiring to receive and transport stolen goods connected to losses exceeding $1.5 million. The plea marks the latest development in a broader federal investigation that charged 13 defendants during February 2025.

Investigators believe the organization stole thousands of shipments containing iPhones, Samsung phones, iPads and other electronic devices. Court records estimate losses exceeded $1.5 million. The FBI Newark Division led the investigation alongside federal, state and local partners. The criminal case remains active against the remaining defendants.

The investigation began after authorities documented more than 400 package thefts involving cellular devices across New Jersey during 2024. Investigators formed a multi-agency task force to identify suspects and examine theft patterns. That effort expanded into a multi-state investigation. Federal prosecutors later charged 13 people connected to the organization.

Rather than describing random package thefts, court records outline an operation that assigned specific responsibilities to different participants. Investigators believe members gathered shipment information before deliveries occurred. Other participants carried out the thefts after receiving those details. Additional members purchased stolen electronics before moving the devices into resale channels.

Court records describe organized theft process According to the criminal complaint, one participant developed automated scripts that queried FedEx’s public shipment tracking platform. Those same records state the scripts also searched the customer tracking portal of a major U.S. wireless carrier identified only as “Victim-1.” Investigators believe those searches identified valuable electronic shipments and monitored delivery progress. That information allowed members to identify targeted packages before customers received them. Charging documents also accuse members of bribing retail employees working for the wireless carrier. Court records state those employees provided customer names, tracking numbers and delivery addresses. Investigators believe participants combined those details with shipment information before directing theft crews to specific locations. Authorities identify Cabrera De Leon as one operator connected to a Bronx location that received stolen electronics for resale. Court documents also describe specialized roles throughout the organization. Investigators identify dispatchers who gathered shipment information and distributed delivery details. Theft crews then targeted specific packages using that intelligence. Other participants purchased stolen devices before preparing them for resale through locations connected to the organization. When prosecutors announced the original indictment, Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna described the investigation as more than isolated package thefts. “The alleged thefts here were not crimes of opportunity. They were calculated, coordinated, and fueled by insider access and technology. My office remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to dismantle criminal organizations that target businesses and consumers alike.” Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna Investigators also describe one unusual incident in the criminal complaint. After FedEx security intercepted stolen iPhones, one defendant allegedly contacted FedEx customer service to report the shipment missing. Prosecutors included that incident as part of the broader investigation into the organization. Guilty plea advances larger investigation Cabrera De Leon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive and transport stolen goods. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. Sentencing has not been scheduled. Federal prosecutors continue pursuing the remaining defendants. The investigation remains active as the remaining criminal cases move through federal court. Additional proceedings could provide new details about how investigators identified participants, tracked shipment intelligence and disrupted the alleged organization. Why it matters: Cargo theft increasingly begins long before anyone touches a trailer or package. Court records describe a scheme that focused on shipment visibility, employee access and operational information before deliveries occurred. Every transportation company should examine who can view shipment data, how that information moves through daily operations and where stronger verification can prevent bad actors from exploiting those systems. Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phil Brink. Banana shipment from Ecuador to Europe concealed $290 million in cocaine – FreightWaves Staged truck crashes could bring 20 years in federal prison under new bill – FreightWaves UPS labels allegedly diverted $2 million in Nike shoes, indictment says – FreightWaves