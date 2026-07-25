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Banana shipment from Ecuador to Europe concealed $290 million in cocaine

Italian investigators intercepted the refrigerated container at a major Mediterranean cargo port.

Phil Brink
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Italian authorities display 650 packages of cocaine seized from a refrigerated shipping container carrying bananas from Ecuador. Officials estimated the drugs carried a street value of about $290 million. (Photo Guardia di Finanza)

Italian authorities seized nearly 1,700 pounds of cocaine hidden inside a refrigerated shipping container carrying bananas at the Port of Vado Ligure, a commercial seaport on Italy’s northwestern Mediterranean coast, about 30 miles southwest of Genoa. Officers discovered 650 brick-shaped packages concealed among dozens of banana pallets. The container originated in Ecuador, one of the world’s largest banana exporters on South America’s Pacific coast. Italy’s Guardia di Finanza, the country’s financial police, announced the seizure Tuesday after working with the Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency during a cargo inspection.

Authorities targeted a major South America-Europe shipping lane

Investigators focused on container traffic moving between South America and Europe, one of the world’s busiest trade lanes for fresh produce. Officials identified the shipment through intelligence work and cargo inspections before opening the refrigerated container. Preliminary testing confirmed the packages contained highly pure cocaine. Authorities said the seizure followed another major drug interdiction at the same port and ranked among the largest recent cocaine busts at Vado Ligure.

Shipment carried an estimated $290 million street value

Italian officials estimated the cocaine carried a street value of about 250 million euros, or roughly $290 million U.S. Officials said traffickers concealed the drugs inside a legitimate banana shipment to avoid detection. Authorities also said the Port of Vado Ligure has become an increasingly important gateway for containerized cargo entering Europe. That growing trade volume makes the port an attractive target for international drug trafficking organizations moving cocaine from South America into European markets.

Why it matters: Criminal organizations continue using legitimate refrigerated produce shipments to move cocaine across international supply chains. The case highlights the importance of cargo inspections and intelligence efforts along major trade lanes connecting South America with Europe.

Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phil Brink.

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Phil Brink

Phil Brink is the Head of Fraud Media and Education at FreightWaves, where he investigates cargo theft, freight fraud and transportation security. He owned and operated a freight brokerage for more than a decade before organized fraud targeted his business, forcing him to rethink how freight companies identify and manage risk. The lessons he learned continue to shape his reporting, education and collaboration with brokers, carriers, shippers and law enforcement. He developed FreightWaves' Certified Fraud Compliance Officer (CFCO) program to give transportation professionals practical knowledge and a structured framework for identifying and managing fraud risk. Reach him at phil.brink@firecrown.com.