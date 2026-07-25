Banana shipment from Ecuador to Europe concealed $290 million in cocaine

Italian authorities seized nearly 1,700 pounds of cocaine hidden inside a refrigerated shipping container carrying bananas at the Port of Vado Ligure, a commercial seaport on Italy’s northwestern Mediterranean coast, about 30 miles southwest of Genoa. Officers discovered 650 brick-shaped packages concealed among dozens of banana pallets. The container originated in Ecuador, one of the world’s largest banana exporters on South America’s Pacific coast. Italy’s Guardia di Finanza, the country’s financial police, announced the seizure Tuesday after working with the Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency during a cargo inspection.

Authorities targeted a major South America-Europe shipping lane

Investigators focused on container traffic moving between South America and Europe, one of the world’s busiest trade lanes for fresh produce. Officials identified the shipment through intelligence work and cargo inspections before opening the refrigerated container. Preliminary testing confirmed the packages contained highly pure cocaine. Authorities said the seizure followed another major drug interdiction at the same port and ranked among the largest recent cocaine busts at Vado Ligure.

Shipment carried an estimated $290 million street value

Italian officials estimated the cocaine carried a street value of about 250 million euros, or roughly $290 million U.S. Officials said traffickers concealed the drugs inside a legitimate banana shipment to avoid detection. Authorities also said the Port of Vado Ligure has become an increasingly important gateway for containerized cargo entering Europe. That growing trade volume makes the port an attractive target for international drug trafficking organizations moving cocaine from South America into European markets.