10 Roads Express lays off 66 employees in Texas

Trucking company 10 Roads Express has laid off 66 workers at its facility in Fort Worth, Texas, citing the cancellation of postal contracts.

The layoffs, which occurred Oct. 16, affected 55 truck drivers, four dispatchers and seven mechanics, according to a recent filing with the Texas Workforce Commission.

“The company gave affected employees as much notice as is practicable due to the unforeseen cancellation and non-renewal of various postal contracts,” officials for 10 Roads Express said in a statement.

Carter Lake, Iowa-based 10 Roads Express employs over 3,300 truck drivers and owns more than 4,400 trucks, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

10 Roads Express was the second-largest contractor with the Postal Service in the 2022 fiscal year, according to a list of top Postal Service vendors from Culhane Meadows, a law firm that specializes in government contracting work. In 2022 alone, the Postal Service awarded more than $700.4 million in contracts to 10 Roads Express.

FreightWaves has reported that under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, the Postal Service has diverted some of its over-the-road freight spending from its longtime trucking partners into the freight brokerage market.





Last week, drivers at three 10 Roads Express terminals in Iowa and Nebraska voted to join the Teamsters, the union announced. Since the beginning of 2022, drivers at eight 10 Roads Express locations have unionized with the American Postal Workers Union.

