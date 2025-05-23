3PL focused on events, luxury goods changes private equity hands

Private equity firm Providence Equity Partners has acquired a controlling interest in Global Critical Logistics (GCL).

New York-based GCL specializes in arranging freight transportation for live events (concerts and sports) as well as fine art and luxury cars for shows and auctions. The 3PL’s mission-critical, high-service brands include Rock-it Cargo, DIETL, CARS, SOS Global and Dynamic International. The company also secures and stores high-end items.

GCL executes more than 10,000 projects globally each year out of a network of over 60 offices.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided, but The Wall Street Journal said the deal totaled more than $1 billion.

“Providence’s commitment validates our customer focus and growth strategy and will expand our capabilities further in the years ahead,” said GCL President and CEO Daniel Rosenthal in a news release. “The Providence team’s proven track record and depth of relationships in our end markets make them the ideal partner for the next chapter of serving our customers.”