Ace Doran acquires Indiana heavy-haul carrier

Flatbed truckload carrier Ace Doran announced Wednesday that it has acquired NHH Services’ Equipment.

Tipton, Indiana-based NHH, has a fleet of 50 trucks providing specialized transportation throughout the U.S. and Canada. The carrier’s agents and owner operators specialize in flatbed, heavy-haul and over-dimensional freight.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal provides Ace Doran with added capacity and a bigger presence in the Midwest.

“Their strong customer relationships and heavy haul expertise further expand our footprint in the heavy haul market and strengthen our ability to support complex transportation needs nationwide,” said Jim Collins, President of Ace Doran, in a news release.