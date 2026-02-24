RXO: TL market seeing ‘biggest structural change’ since deregulation

Freight broker RXO said it expects truckload spot rates to run ahead of contract rates in the coming months, noting “the capacity situation is much more fragile than at any point since 2022.”

RXO’s (NYSE: RXO) proprietary spot rate index was up 5.2% year over year in the fourth quarter after increasing just 1.8% in the third quarter. The latest period snapped a three-quarter trend of decelerating rate increases, according to a quarterly outlook from the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company.

It characterized the fourth quarter as “still predominantly a shippers’ market,” but said the dynamic shifted in December due to “continued attrition in carrier capacity” alongside late peak season demand and winter storms. The company’s spot rate index, which excludes fuel, is up 18.7% y/y so far through the first quarter.

“Over the last two years, while we’ve had some spikes, the market couldn’t seem to sustain any significant upward momentum and would return to baseline shortly afterwards,” said Corey Klujsza, vice president of pricing and procurement at RXO, in a news release. “This time has been different, as we’ve seen the market continue to run hot well after the busy holiday season.”