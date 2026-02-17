TL rates up again without help from volume

Volumes were down but freight rates continued to move higher in January, according to monthly data from Cass Information Systems.

Cass’ (NASDAQ: CASS) multimodal shipments index declined 7.1% year over year (down 14.7% on a two-year comparison) to a reading not seen since 2009—the tail end of the Global Financial Crisis. Shipments were down 2% from December on a seasonally adjusted comp.

Severe winter weather and retailers holding less inventory to start the year weighed on shipment counts in the month. Some less-than-truckload carriers recently said the adverse weather negatively impacted shipments by about three percentage points. Earlier this month, the Logistics Managers’ Index showed inventory restocking occurred at a rate that was the “second-lowest for any January” as inventory holding costs remain high.

The Cass report said normal seasonal trends would place the shipments index 11% lower y/y in February, “although a rebound from the weather could support volumes above this.”