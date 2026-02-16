Estes Logistics expands with Key Trucking acquisition

Estes Logistics, a division of less-than-truckload carrier Estes Express Lines, has acquired Key Trucking.
Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. The deal became effective at the beginning of the year.
“Our priority was finding a partner that could provide good service and expanded opportunities to our customers while being a great home for our long-term employees. Estes is both,” said Mike Castagno, owner of Key Trucking, in a news release.
Kent, Washington-based Key Trucking provides dry van, flatbed, warehousing and transloading services throughout the Pacific Northwest. The company operates 50,000 square feet of climate-controlled space, which is used for freight staging and consolidation.
All Key Trucking employees are being transitioned to Estes as part of the transaction.
“When we first learned that the Castagno family was considering retirement, we were immediately excited about the opportunity to integrate Key Trucking’s dedicated transportation network into our growing footprint,” said Bobby Speight, corporate vice president at Estes Logistics.
ACT Capital Advisors advised Key Trucking on the transaction.
Richmond, Virginia-based Estes operates nearly 7,000 next-day lanes with a fleet of over 10,500 tractors and staff of more than 24,000.