Estes Logistics expands with Key Trucking acquisition

Estes Logistics, a division of less-than-truckload carrier Estes Express Lines, has acquired Key Trucking.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. The deal became effective at the beginning of the year.

“Our priority was finding a partner that could provide good service and expanded opportunities to our customers while being a great home for our long-term employees. Estes is both,” said Mike Castagno, owner of Key Trucking, in a news release.

Kent, Washington-based Key Trucking provides dry van, flatbed, warehousing and transloading services throughout the Pacific Northwest. The company operates 50,000 square feet of climate-controlled space, which is used for freight staging and consolidation.