Saia awaits payoff on $2B investment

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia said it sees more tailwinds than headwinds facing its business in the new year. The company has opened 39 terminals in the past three years, making it a true national carrier. However, costs associated with ramping the new locations were again an overhang on quarterly results.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.77 on Tuesday before the market opened. The result was 38% lower year over year and 14 cents below the consensus estimate. The company flagged $4.7 million in adverse claims developments during the period. Excluding the costs, EPS would have been in line with expectations at $1.91.

Table: Saia’s key performance indicators

An expanded network is allowing Saia to better compete for freight from national shippers, which will allow it to build density over time. However, carrying the additional costs has pushed the company’s margins to multiyear lows in recent quarters, a trend that it expects to reverse starting this year.

Saia’s (NASDAQ: SAIA) 91.9% fourth-quarter operating ratio (8.1% operating margin) was 480 basis points worse y/y and 430 bps worse than the third quarter. Management’s guidance called for 300 to 400 bps of sequential deterioration. The incremental insurance costs were a 60-bp drag.