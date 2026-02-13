Newsletters Contact Us

TL carrier Pamt Corp. posts Q4 loss

Arkansas company continues to trim fleet count

Todd Maiden
The company's truckload segment reported a ninth straight operating loss. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Truckload carrier Pamt Corp. reported a net loss for the fourth quarter before the market closed on Friday. It was the Arkansas-based carrier’s fifth consecutive quarterly loss.

The headline loss was $29.3 million, or $1.40 per share. The result included a $26.5 million adjustment to its auto liability reserve “associated with a specific claim expected to settle in excess of insurance policy limits,” according to a news release. Excluding the charge, the carrier lost $9.4 million, or 45 cents per share. That compares to a 36-cent-per-share loss in the 2024 fourth quarter, excluding one-offs and an impairment.

On a year-over-year comparison, the per-share results benefitted from an 18-cent increase in gains on equipment sales and a 12-cent increase in non-operating income (change in value of stock portfolio). Higher interest expense was a 3-cent headwind.

Pamt’s (NASDAQ: PAMT) consolidated revenue fell 15% y/y to $141 million. Roughly one-third of the company’s revenue comes from the automobile industry, which remains under pressure from tariffs.

Table: Pamt’s key performance indicators

The TL unit saw a 10% y/y decline in average trucks in service, with revenue per truck per week dropping 12%. Loaded miles fell 2% while revenue per loaded mile was down 9% to $2.12 (excluding fuel).

The segment reported a roughly 114% adjusted operating ratio (inverse of operating margin), excluding the insurance charge. That was 700 basis points worse y/y.

Salaries, wages and benefits expenses (as a percentage of revenue) increased 240 bps y/y even with a reduction in company drivers. Depreciation expenses were 200 bps higher, excluding a prior-year item. (All expense lines are reported on a consolidated basis.)

This was the ninth straight operating loss for the TL unit.

SONAR: National Truckload Index (linehaul only – NTIL.USA) for 2026 (blue shaded area), 2025 (yellow line), 2024 (green line) and 2023 (pink line). The NTIL is based on an average of booked spot dry van loads from 250,000 lanes. The NTIL is a seven-day moving average of linehaul spot rates excluding fuel. Spot rates stepped higher through peak season as new constraints on the driver pool took hold. Severe winter weather amid a tighter capacity backdrop has kept rates elevated in recent weeks.

Logistics revenue declined 10% y/y to $40 million. The OR deteriorated 90 bps y/y to 99.2%. Pamt doesn’t provide gross profit margins for the unit, or operating metrics like load counts and revenue per load.

Pamt generated operating cash flow of $17 million in 2025. Liquidity (cash, equity holdings and availability on its line of credit) of $144 million was $31 million lower than in the third quarter. Outstanding debt of $334 million was $8 million lower sequentially.

