TL carrier Pamt Corp. posts Q4 loss

Truckload carrier Pamt Corp. reported a net loss for the fourth quarter before the market closed on Friday. It was the Arkansas-based carrier’s fifth consecutive quarterly loss.

The headline loss was $29.3 million, or $1.40 per share. The result included a $26.5 million adjustment to its auto liability reserve “associated with a specific claim expected to settle in excess of insurance policy limits,” according to a news release. Excluding the charge, the carrier lost $9.4 million, or 45 cents per share. That compares to a 36-cent-per-share loss in the 2024 fourth quarter, excluding one-offs and an impairment.

On a year-over-year comparison, the per-share results benefitted from an 18-cent increase in gains on equipment sales and a 12-cent increase in non-operating income (change in value of stock portfolio). Higher interest expense was a 3-cent headwind.

Pamt’s (NASDAQ: PAMT) consolidated revenue fell 15% y/y to $141 million. Roughly one-third of the company’s revenue comes from the automobile industry, which remains under pressure from tariffs.